Bill would require public Florida colleges to name roads for Charlie Kirk

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican state Rep. Kevin Steele has filed a bill that would require trustees at public universities and colleges in Florida to name at least one campus road in honor of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Schools that don’t comply could have their state funding withheld.

The bill has not yet received a Senate companion.

The bill lists all schools that would require road name charges. Those in Central Florida are as follows:

The University of Central Florida would have to rename Gemini Boulevard South as Charlie James Kirk Boulevard.

Florida State University would have to rename Chieftain Way as Charlie James Kirk Road.

The University of Florida would have to rename Stadium Road as Charlie James Kirk Road.

College of Central Florida would have to rename Southwest 26th Street as Charlie James Kirk Street.

Daytona State College would have to rename Pinecrest Avenue as Charlie James Kirk Avenue.

Lake-Sumter State College would have to rename College Drive as Charlie James Kirk Drive.

Seminole State College of Florida would have to rename College Drive as Charlie James Kirk Street.

Valencia College would have to rename Valencia College Drive as Charlie James Kirk Drive.

Kirk, who was also the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was fatally shot at a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10. He was 31 years old.

The suspect, Tyler Robinson, has been charged with aggravated murder, as well as weapon and obstruction charges.

