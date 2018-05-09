Body found burning on mattress under I-4 in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A body was found burning on a mattress underneath an overpass on Interstate 4 early Wednesday, Orlando police said.
The Orlando Fire Department received a call just before 12:30 a.m. about a fire near I-4 at the Colonial Drive exit, police said.
Firefighters found a mattress on fire and then discovered the body, police said.
The medical examiner was at the scene investigating.
Crime scene investigators are working to determine whether the person’s death was accidental.
The victim has not been identified.
Authorities said the area is a known homeless camp.
