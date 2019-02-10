  • Man in critical condition after shooting Saturday afternoon in Ocala, police say

    By: James Tutten

    OCALA, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Ocala, according to police.

    The shooting occurred on North Magnolia Avenue around 4:42 p.m., police said.

    Officers said the shooter surrendered his firearm when they arrived and is cooperation with the investigation.

    The victim suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, police said.

    Officers are investigating this incident, and no other information was made available.

