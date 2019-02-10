Man in critical condition after shooting Saturday afternoon in Ocala, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A man is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Ocala, according to police.
The shooting occurred on North Magnolia Avenue around 4:42 p.m., police said.
Officers said the shooter surrendered his firearm when they arrived and is cooperation with the investigation.
The victim suffered a single gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, police said.
Officers are investigating this incident, and no other information was made available.
Shooting reported at 4:24 p.m., at 1514 N. Magnolia Ave. When officers arrived, the shooter surrendered his firearm and he is fully cooperating with the investigation. The victim was trauma alerted with a single gunshot wound. He is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/VS4X2DNe3x— Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) February 9, 2019
