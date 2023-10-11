Brevard County man turn $50 in $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Merritt Island man is a millionaire after winning $1 million dollar prize from the 500x THE CASH scratch-off game from the Florida Attorney.

Paul Nitz claimed the $1 million prize after purchasing his ticket from the Publix, located at 125 East Merritt Island Causeway in Merritt Island.

The 54-year-old chose to receive his winning as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The store that sold the winning ticket received a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million – the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game.

Scratch-off games made up 72% of ticket sales in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Since inception, scratch-off games have awarded more than $58.3 billion in prizes, created 1,878 millionaires, and generated more than $18.09 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

