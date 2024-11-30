Brevard County pedestrian dies after crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a car driver has died following a crash on Friday evening.

FHP said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in Brevard County.

Troopers said a 2007 Toyota Camry was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 1, south of the State Road 405 Columbia Boulevard overpass, in the inside lane.

FHP said a bicyclist was traveling northbound in the inside lane of the U.S. Highway south of the State Road 405 overpass.

The bicyclist was not equipped with a front or rear-facing illumination device.

The Toyota driver said he could not see the bicyclist ahead, and as a result, the front left of the car hit the bicyclist.

The Toyota driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries

FHP said the bicyclist was pronounced deceased on-scene.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group