Brevard County pedestrian dies after crash, troopers say

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Florida Highway Patrol (WFTV Staff)
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a car driver has died following a crash on Friday evening. 

FHP said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in Brevard County. 

Troopers said a 2007 Toyota Camry was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 1, south of the State Road 405 Columbia Boulevard overpass, in the inside lane. 

FHP said a bicyclist was traveling northbound in the inside lane of the U.S. Highway south of the State Road 405 overpass. 

The bicyclist was not equipped with a front or rear-facing illumination device. 

The Toyota driver said he could not see the bicyclist ahead, and as a result, the front left of the car hit the bicyclist. 

The Toyota driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries 

FHP said the bicyclist was pronounced deceased on-scene. 

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

