Brevard County School District hosting hiring events for crossing guards

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County School District is looking to hire crossing guards for the upcoming school year and will host two hiring events this summer.

The first hiring event will be held on July 15th at the Saint John Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The second event will take place on July 16th at the Suntree Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials say the hiring events provide an opportunity for community members to help ensure the safety of students as the new school year approaches.

