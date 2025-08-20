Brevard hit-and-run suspect granted bond

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A judge has granted bond to a North Carolina man accused in a fatal hit-and-run that killed two surveyors along I-95 in Palm Bay.

Attorneys for 36-year-old Hassan Sheikh Ali argued Tuesday that he was entitled to bond — and the judge agreed.

Sheikh Ali is charged in the May 2, 2025 crash that killed Jay Price and Alexander Graham while they were working near mile marker 172.

Troopers say Sheikh Ali struck the men, briefly stopped, then drove off.

He was later arrested in Palm Beach County, roughly 130 miles from the crash site.

Family members of the victims wanted the court to deny bond, worried Sheikh Ali might flee.

The judge instead set bond at $25,000 for each count of leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, totaling $50,000.

Several conditions were added: Sheikh Ali must remain in Brevard County, surrender his passport, wear a GPS monitor, obey a curfew, and he cannot drive.

