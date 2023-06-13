Brevard Public Schools looks to increase bus driver salaries to fill vacancies

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard Public Schools is trying to do more than attract new drivers – it’s hoping to get some of its former drivers back.

The new superintendent said he believes a highly publicized pay hike for new drivers would help fill the vacancies.

The school district held another bus driver job fair on Tuesday.

“What we want to do is increase compensation for the bus drivers right away, and make sure everybody knows about it,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Rendell said. “That, hopefully, will make us attract new drivers.”

The board must first determine how much of a pay hike, and where the money will come from.

The starting pay for bus drivers is $15 an hour, and the district said it is having trouble filling its 90 bus driver vacancies.

Neighboring school districts in Volusia, Seminole and Osceola counties all pay their starting drivers more. The district is also reportedly losing drivers to the Space Coast Area Transit.

