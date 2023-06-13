Tornado-related debris collection starting in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Tornado-related debris collection will start in Brevard County on Wednesday.

The collection will happen in South Patrick Shores, which saw dozens of homes impacted with roof, structure and other wind-related damages from an EF1 tornado that hit the area on June 7.

The county said Doug Connor Inc (DCI) of Melbourne will focus debris collection on a number of streets, including Albatross Drive, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th streets, Sea Gull Drive, Egret Drive, Herron Drive and Flamingo Drive.

The county said the company will first focus on collecting vegetative debris, like tree limbs and bushes, and then move to construction and demolition debris, fencing, etc.

According to the National Weather Service-Melbourne, the tornado hit the area south of Pineda Causeway with winds between 90-100 mph.

