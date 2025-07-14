Man dies after Osceola County deputy uses stun gun

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation.

It happened Sunday when the department said a deputy saw a man running in traffic near Michigan and Vine.

A physical altercation started, and that is when the deputy used a stun gun on the man. He later died at the hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating as the department awaits the toxicology and autopsy reports.

