Medicare agreement to lower cost of GLP-one medications for some to $50 a month

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Medicare recipients will soon have access to GLP-1 medications, Zepbound and Wegovy, for an affordable cost of $50 per month.

This program is a result of an agreement between the drug manufacturers and the Trump administration.

Eligibility for these medications is restricted to overweight individuals with pre-diabetes, uncontrolled high blood pressure, or a history of stroke or cardiovascular disease.

Under the terms of the agreement, Medicare will pay $245 per month for each eligible recipient receiving these medications.

Approximately 10% of all Medicare recipients qualify for this benefit.

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