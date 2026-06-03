Honor Flight Central Florida seeks WWII and Korean War veterans for next mission

ORLANDO, Fla. — Honor Flight Central Florida is asking for help finding World War II and Korean War-era veterans for its next mission.

The organization is preparing for Mission 37, a fall flight scheduled for October.

Honor Flight Central Florida said its goal is to have 20 World War II and Korean War-era veterans, along with 40 Vietnam veterans, on the flight.

Veterans fly for free.

The nonprofit takes veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials built in their honor.

The one-day trip is provided at no cost to the veteran.

Guardian donors accompany veterans on the trip at their own expense, helping cover Honor Flight-related costs while assisting a veteran during the visit to the National Mall.

Honor Flight Central Florida is asking the public to help spread the word so eligible veterans and their families know about the opportunity.

More information is available through Honor Flight Central Florida.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group