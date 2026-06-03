Orange County approves new jailing agreement with ICE

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A new jailing agreement will soon be underway between Orange County and ICE.

Orange County commissioners approved a new jailing agreement on Tuesday.

This deal prevents ICE agents from housing individuals at the county jail if they are not facing criminal charges.

The approval follows a period earlier this year when the county jail held nearly 200 ICE detainees without any charges.

Housing each inmate costs Orange County taxpayers approximately $180 a day.

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