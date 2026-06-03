Local

Orange County approves new jailing agreement with ICE

New deal prevents ICE from housing detainees without charges in Orange County.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A new jailing agreement will soon be underway between Orange County and ICE.

Orange County commissioners approved a new jailing agreement on Tuesday.

This deal prevents ICE agents from housing individuals at the county jail if they are not facing criminal charges.

The approval follows a period earlier this year when the county jail held nearly 200 ICE detainees without any charges.

Housing each inmate costs Orange County taxpayers approximately $180 a day.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read