Seminole County teens accused of shooting people with water pellet guns

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Two Seminole County teenagers are facing battery charges after they were accused of shooting at least three people with water pellet guns last month while driving.

The water guns were loaded with gel-pellets that caused minor injuries.

Investigators say 18-year-old Bryant Villegas and a 16-year-old accomplice used “Orbeez Gel Blasters” during the incidents.

The two suspects turned themselves in to the authorities last Wednesday.

The suspects, both from Seminole County, are accused of shooting at least three individuals.

Police said the incident occurred while they were driving.

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