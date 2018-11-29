0 Brightline train may make stop at Disney World

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A train blasting its way through Central Florida is expected to stop at Walt Disney World.

A map train company Brightline was using to entice investors shows a Disney station between Orlando and Tampa.

The Florida Department of Transportation approved Brightline to start negotiations on a lease.

The high-speed train service promises to have one of its trains coming to Orlando in the next three years.

In its public statement to investors, at the bottom of a long list of documents, a map shows Brightline's current stations in red and its future stations in pink.

It includes a route to Tampa with a stop at Disney in between.

The train service needs that lease to lay down its track.

Disney hasn't been on board with other train service projects through its property in the past.

In the 1980's, Disney would not support plans for a Maglev train to go from the Orlando International Airport to its property.

Those plans included a route from Epcot to the I-Drive district.

Disney also already offers free transportation to and from OIA and all of its resorts, but the Magical Express does not go to Tampa's airport.

An Uber ride cost about $35 from OIA to Disney and about $80 from Tampa's airport.

A ticket on Brightline from Miami to West Palm Beach starts at $15.

Disney has not said if it's approved a station on its property yet.

Brightline has not yet commented.

