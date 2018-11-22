0 Officials: Hepatitis A case identified in Morimoto Asia restaurant worker

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - A hepatitis A infection has been identified in a food service worker at the Morimoto Asia restaurant at Walt Disney World's Disney Springs complex, the Florida Department of Health said Wednesday evening.

Officials said people who consumed any food or beverages at the restaurant from Nov. 6 through Nov. 16 might have been exposed to the virus.

Read: Romaine lettuce not safe to eat: CDC, FDA issue warnings ahead of Thanksgiving

The agency said patrons who experience the following infection symptoms should promptly seek medical attention: sudden abdominal discomfort, dark urine, fever, diarrhea and jaundice, which is the yellowing of skin and eyes.

>>> CLICK HERE TO WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

"Hepatitis A vaccine or immune globulin (IG) may provide protection against the disease if given within two weeks after exposure," DOH spokesman Kent Donahue said. "Therefore, those who consumed food or beverage at the restaurant between Nov. 6, 2018, and Nov. 19, 2018, should promptly contact their health care provider to receive vaccination."

Read: Roundup of current food-related recalls that could affect Thanksgiving

People who have had hepatitis A or previously received two doses of hepatitis A vaccine do not need to be immunized for hepatitis A again, Donahue said.

The agency said uninsured Orange County residents may receive the hepatitis A vaccine for free at the following locations by appointment:

6101 Lake Ellenor Drive, Orlando, FL 32809 (for ages 19 and older only)

Phone: 407-723-5054

832 W. Central Blvd., Orlando, FL 32805

Phone: 407-858-1444

Read: Disney Monorail door unhinged while passengers boarded

Officials said the county has seen an increase in hepatitis A cases since June 2018. They said the current number of cases of locally-transmitted hepatitis A infections in Orange County is almost 5000% greater than the previous five-year average of 1.4 cases per year.

Concerned customers may call 877-404-3821 to leave their information and a call-back number, or they may call DOH's epidemiology program at 407-858-1420 for further information.

Read: Back at it: Disney passholder displays pro-Trump signs at park, gets banned again

© 2018 Cox Media Group.