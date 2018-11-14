Disney Monorail door unhinged while passengers boarded

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The door of a Monorail at Walt Disney World unhinged from the train as passengers were boarding it on Tuesday.
A Disney representative said a motorized scooter hit the door as people were getting on the train, causing the door to unhinge.
The representative said the train never left the station. Instead, all the passengers got off and took a bus or ferry to their destination while the train door was repaired.
Disney said the Monorail train was back up and running by Tuesday afternoon.
