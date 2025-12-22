82 dogs rescued from alleged Florida dogfighting operation

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Humane World For Animals Rescue Team, at the request of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Union County Sheriff’s Office, assisted in the removal of 82 dogs and puppies from three properties suspected of dogfighting. The animals were found in dire conditions requiring immediate veterinary assistance.

Upon arrival, responders found numerous dogs chained heavily with insufficient shelter, like plastic barrels or improvised structures. Several dogs were kept in dirty outdoor hutches and pens, and many showed scars indicative of dogfighting.

Many rescue cases involved underweight dogs with skin problems and untreated wounds, reflecting severe neglect.

The presence of dogfighting paraphernalia was noted at each property, including treadmills and breeding equipment, indicating a serious operation linked to illegal activities.

Among the animals rescued were two young puppies found alone in an outdoor hutch. Another mother dog was discovered with a single puppy in a separate pen.

On one property in Clay County, a dog was found missing a foot, which veterinarians reported was due to a traumatic amputation that had not received medical treatment.

Updates on the dog’s condition and adoption/foster info will continue to be provided at the Humane World website HERE.

