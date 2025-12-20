Criminal investigation underway after girls’ soccer brawl

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg police are investigating after players brawled at the Leesburg vs. Tavares High School girls’ soccer game Thursday night.

A video of the fight circulating among community members shows two players punching and tackling each other with four minutes to go in the tied game.

Other players from both sides quickly joined in, followed by at least one coach.

A police report showed Leesburg players accused Tavares players of holding them down and hitting them.

A Tavares assistant coach was also accused of putting a player into a headlock. The coach said the Leesburg player would not stop trying to fight and was attempting to break up the fight.

Multiple people, including the coach, were taken to the hospital. One parent said her daughter remained there with a cut face and mouth as of Friday afternoon.

After police said parents wanted to press charges, officers said they had enough to bring battery charges, but they needed to look into the fight further before deciding who could be charged.

School district administrators, who had a clearer video of the fight from their security camera, said they were investigating the fight and players on both sides could face penalties, including suspension.

They said the coaches were also being investigated to determine if their interventions in the fight were appropriate.

Parents said the game ended because of the fight, and the teams finished tied.

