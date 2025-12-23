8 injured in crash involving semi-truck, LYNX bus in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Orange County Fire Rescue Department, a semi-truck and a LYNX bus were involved in a crash.
The crash happened at the intersection of Redman Street in Orange County.
Firefighters said eight people were transported to a local medical facility.
According to the rescue department, crews are still on scene.
Channel 9 crews are en route to the scene and will keep you updated.
This is a developing story.
