0 Sheriff: Mason jars filled with 'mother of Satan' explosives found at Lake Helen home

LAKE HELEN, Fla. - An anonymous tip led officials to a Lake Helen home, where they discovered Mason jars filled with a highly explosive powder, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening.

Lake Helen police officers and Volusia County deputies said they were called to the home at South High Street and West Pennsylvania Avenue, where they found jars containing triacetone triperoxide, a highly volatile explosive.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said deputies discovered enough material to "blow up the block."

Deputies said the white crystal powder has been referred to as "mother of Satan" by terrorist organizations and has been used in deadly attacks.

Jared E. Coburn, 37, who lives at the home, said he was using the powder to make homemade fireworks, investigators said.

"He tried to explain to us that he was making his own version of a firework," Lake Helen police Chief Mike Walker said. "It was a shock. It was definitely a shock."

Investigators said the TATP will be detonated underground in a nearby field, because the material is too volatile to move and because that method allows for the collection of evidence after detonation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also called to the incident, which remains under investigation.

Coburn was taken into custody on charges of manufacturing an explosive device. Deputies said he could face additional charges.

No other details were given.

Just heard a very loud boom from the direction of the field where the light is shining. We were told that’s where the hole was dug for controlled detonation of the devices. At least one more still has to be detonated. pic.twitter.com/a6qWmuh2eI — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) November 14, 2018

Lake Helen PD says they got a tip someone had bomb making materials (tatp) inside their home. Chemical is highly explosive and used in terrorists attacks, per Sheriff. He told police he was trying to make fireworks pic.twitter.com/szDvLLqsUa — Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) November 13, 2018

RIGHT NOW: @SheriffChitwood tells me a hole is being dug for the two explosive devices the bomb squad will have to detonate in Lake Helen. He says they’re still waiting on a search warrant to see if there are any more devices. pic.twitter.com/mE2o06pLCs — Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) November 14, 2018

