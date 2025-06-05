Police investigate possible shooting inside Kissimmee apartment complex

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible shooting that happened in Kissimmee.

Investigators got the call and responded to the area of Bonaire Boulevard just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

An active crime scene investigation was seen inside the Arium Kissimmee Lakes apartment complex.

Most of the police activity was seen focused on the bottom of a staircase for one of the apartment buildings.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group