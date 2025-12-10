Frito-Lay cancels $180M Osceola County fulfillment center

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

After years without updates, the Frito-Lay fulfillment center project in Osceola County is canceled, according to a county spokesperson. The project had been announced as a more than $100 million investment with plans to create more than 100 jobs.

Orlando Business Journal first reported on the Plano, Texas-based snack food subsidiary of PepsiCo Inc. planning to build a high-tech fulfillment center in 2018, with the city and PepsiCo announcing in 2021 an $180 million investment in a 355,000-square-foot mega-fulfillment center. It would create 180 full-time jobs in the area.

Construction was planned to begin in early 2022, hiring for jobs in late 2023, and the site was to be operational by early 2024.

