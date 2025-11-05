Frito-Lay shuts down Orlando plant, impacting local jobs amid business shifts

ORLANDO, Fla. — PepsiCo Foods U.S. announced today that it is closing its Frito-Lay manufacturing and warehouse operations at the Orlando plant, citing business needs as the reason.

PepsiCo described the decision to shut down the Orlando facility as difficult, acknowledging the site’s significance and its employees’ impact on the local community.

The company has pledged to offer transition help, career support, and continued pay and benefits for all affected employees during this time.

PepsiCo Foods U.S. emphasized its commitment to treating impacted employees with care during the transition.

The company intends to provide different types of support, such as career guidance and financial help, to assist employees in managing the changes.

Today, PepsiCo Foods U.S. announced the shutdown of manufacturing and warehouse operations at our Orlando plant. This was a difficult decision, as we know how much this site and its people mean to the Orlando community. This action was driven by business needs, and we are committed to treating every impacted employee with care – providing transition assistance, career support, and pay and benefits during this time. — PepsiCo Foods U.S.

