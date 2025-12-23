Florida player wins $1 Million Powerball prize as jackpot reaches $1.7 Billion

SUNRISE, Fla. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday. However, a player in Florida won a $1 million prize by matching every number except the Powerball.

The winning ticket was purchased at Key Food, located at 8251 Sunset Strip in Sunrise, Florida. According to the Florida Lottery, this player is one of nine people nationwide to win the $1 million prize by matching every number except the Powerball.

Along with the player in Florida, winning tickets were sold in Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and two in New York .

Each of these winners will receive the $1 million second-tier prize.

The current Powerball jackpot now stands at $1.7 billion.

