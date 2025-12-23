Florida

Florida player wins $1 Million Powerball prize as jackpot reaches $1.7 Billion

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
EEUU-LOTERÍA Esta fotografía del miércoles 17 de diciembre de 2025 muestra boletos de la lotería Powerball, en Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Foto/George Walker IV) (George Walker IV/AP)
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

SUNRISE, Fla. — No one won the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot on Monday. However, a player in Florida won a $1 million prize by matching every number except the Powerball.

The winning ticket was purchased at Key Food, located at 8251 Sunset Strip in Sunrise, Florida. According to the Florida Lottery, this player is one of nine people nationwide to win the $1 million prize by matching every number except the Powerball.

Along with the player in Florida, winning tickets were sold in Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and two in New York .

Each of these winners will receive the $1 million second-tier prize.

The current Powerball jackpot now stands at $1.7 billion.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

0

Most Read