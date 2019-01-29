Calling all bacon lovers: McDonald's to give away bacon for 1 hour

McDonald's is calling all bacon lovers to come get their fix.
The restaurant is giving away free bacon with anything customers order on their menu as part of their "Bacon Hour" promotion.
Bacon on desserts? Have at it. Want to toss some bacon on some nuggets? Give it a go. From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on January 29, you can try any bacon pairings you wish for no additional charge.
The restaurant is preparing to add bacon to to their menu for three of their classics on January 30: The Big Mac, Quarter Pounder and Cheesy Fries.
