Central Florida congressman helps rescue Americans from Haiti

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A U.S. congressman from Central Florida said he has helped rescue more Americans from Haiti.

Rep. Cory Mills shared a new video on social media Monday.

Mills said 13 more Americans were evacuated in this latest rescue.

Watch: Local church help gather donations to send to Haiti amid crisis

The local congressman shared other videos last week showing 10 Americans who were taken out of the country.

Also, the first charter flight of more than 30 U.S. citizens took off from Haiti and landed in Miami on Sunday.

Watch: State launches online portal to help Floridians stuck in Haiti amid gang violence, political unrest

The State Department says it will continue the flights and help Americans get out as long as possible.

The crisis in Haiti escalated early this month as rival gangs staged coordinated attacks.

Read: Gangs unleash new attacks on upscale areas in Haiti’s capital, with at least a dozen killed nearby

Government officials call security there unpredictable and dangerous.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group