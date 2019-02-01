Central Florida reacts to Gov. DeSantis' announcement to end Common Core standards

CAPE CORAL, Fl. - People around Central Florida are offering their takes after Governor Ron DeSantis ordered an end to Florida Standards in schools, which are similar to Common Core.
DeSantis is now directing the education commissioner to come up with a new set of standards to overhaul the system.
Hundreds of comments were posted on Channel 9's Facebook page following the announcement. Users chimed in on Twitter as well.
Some posters were in favor of the change.
Others weren't so sure without a plan in place.
Other posters explained that while they didn't vote for DeSantis, they'll reserve judgement.
