0 ‘I told you I would do something': Gov. DeSantis looks to end Common Core in Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Florida Gov. DeSantis announced plans Thursday to overhaul the standards taught in Florida schools and ditch the current system, which has roots in Common Core.

“This is going to be a process that is going to take the balance of this year and we will go to the legislature next session and want to get that done,” DeSantis said during a press conference. “We don’t want to dillydally, but at the same time, do it right.”

DeSantis said a lot of parents complained to him while on the campaign trail about the current system.

“I told you I was going to do something about this,” DeSantis said.

People attending the press conference started clapping before DeSantis could even finish the announcement.

He said parents were frustrated with all the testing and couldn't understand some of the math.

The standards are basically expectations of what students should learn and when.

The state’s system is called the Florida Standards, which is similar to Common Core.

Many states have adopted Common Core, but it also has its share of critics who feel the system was imposed by the feds.

DeSantis is now directing the education commissioner to come up with a new set of standards and overhaul the system.

“He's going to suggest innovative ways to streamline some of the testing and to make that so that it's something that's measuring success, but we're not just teaching to a test," DeSantis said.

The governor said parents and teachers would have a say in this process and he hopes to send proposed changes to the legislature by next year.

