UCF student arrested for making illegal alterations to AR-15 rifle, campus police say

A University of Central Florida student was arrested after campus police were tipped off about illegal alterations to a firearm.
Max Chambers, a 20-year-old mechanical engineering major, was arrested after officials said that he used a device on his AR-15 that can increase the rate of fire, effectively turning a semi-automatic gun into an automatic one.
The device, a drop-in auto sear, is outlawed in Florida as part of the bump stock ban. A federal ban on bump stocks will take effect in March.
Officers later found two completed DIAS, another in progress, kinves that violated Chambers' campus policy and several legally owned guns upon contact with Chambers, according to the University of Central Florida Police Department.
Campus officials assured that there was no threat to campus in connection to the arrest.
"At no time was there an expressed threat to the university community," said UCF Police Chief Carl Metzger. "However, any violation of state law and university policies related to firearms is concerning in this day and age."
Chambers faces charges of possessing a machine gun and a bump fire stock.
