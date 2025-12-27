Man found dead in elevator in Lake Mary

LAKE MARY, Fla. — A man’s body was recovered in a Lake Mary strip mall after he was found dead in an elevator Friday, firefighters confirmed.

The response to the Lake Mary Centre plaza happened around 10:30 a.m.

The owner of a jewelry store, next to the elevator, said she came into work and noticed a foul smell.

She said firefighters got into the elevator and found the man.

The sheriff’s office said the death did not appear to be suspicious, and the man was homeless.

They did not share any details about how long they believed he was in the elevator or the cause of death.

The medical examiner’s team was on scene to investigate.

©2025 Cox Media Group