Community raises thousands for family of Viera football player

VIERA, Fla. — Viera community members are continuing to rally around the family of a Viera High School football player killed in a car crash this week.

Viera’s coach said Brian Moss, a freshman on the team, died following a car crash on SR 44 Tuesday night. The details of the crash have not been confirmed by law enforcement.

The other members of the team discovered this on Wednesday morning during a pre-scheduled team workout, where they built a memorial for Moss in their locker room.

As of Friday afternoon, a GoFundMe for Moss’s parents and sisters raised nearly $40,000.

“Brian’s life, though brief, was filled with meaning, laughter, and love that touched everyone who knew him,” a family member wrote. “Please pray for strength, peace, and comfort for John, Erin, and their children, and for God’s presence to surround the Moss family during the days ahead.”

Moss’s service is scheduled for Saturday, January 3.

The teen wore #34 on the field, which the team noted in its own tribute to him.

“You were more than a teammate — you were family,” Coach Tony Gulla wrote. “From the grind at practice to the moments under the lights, you gave everything you had to this game and to the people around you. Your passion, your heart, and your presence made us all better.”

