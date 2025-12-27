Neighbors ask for changes to Red Bug after major crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — People living near the intersection of Red Bug Lake Road and SR-436 in Casselberry said Red Bug needs to be modified to slow drivers down.

Their calls came after a crash on Tuesday that shut down the road for most of the night.

Police said a driver, who was speeding, lost control of his car and crossed the median, causing a domino effect that impacted five other cars.

Firefighters had to cut the roof off his car to get him out and to a hospital.

On-scene and after, neighbors told WFTV that speeding is a routine problem on that stretch of Red Bug.

They said drivers come over the flyover from 436 southbound and encounter drivers merging from the northbound direction. They said it leads to many people speeding more to get around the other cars on the road or cutting each other off.

“My daughter’s going to be driving to school here next year, and I’m scared for her,” Robert Kerr said.

Kerr and his neighbors said something – like a traffic light at the entrance to their neighborhood – was needed to reduce the speed on that segment of the road.

“We’ve sacrificed coming out of here,” Kerr said, pointing to several neighbors whose cars had been heavily damaged in crashes. “Now, the people that use Red Bug, they need to sacrifice because there are inconsiderate drivers, there are drivers that are speeding. They’re in a hurry, they don’t care. They just cut people off.”

