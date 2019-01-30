0 Sources: Woman claims she was sexually assaulted after man was placed in her jail cell

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Sources told 9 Investigates' Shannon Butler that a female inmate claims she was sexually assaulted after corrections officers placed a male inmate in her Orange County Jail cell and walked away.

"This kind of allegation in the jail is serious. You're talking about someone who may have been victimized inside the jail. What do you say to that?" Butler said.

"You are correct. That is a serious allegation, and while I am chief of this Corrections (Department), I want to make sure that all of our staff members are taking the appropriate actions so something like this doesn't occur," Orange County Corrections Chief Louis Quiñones Jr. said.

TRENDING NOW:

9 Investigates does not know why either inmate was arrested, but Quiñones said they remain jailed.

He said the allegation was made last week. He would not provide 9 Investigates with further details about the incident, but sources said corrections officers mistakenly put the inmates in the same cell.

Read: Orange County corrections officer accused of openly masturbating in Mims Dollar General

No charges have been filed in the case, but the Orange County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a possible crime.

9 Investigates does not know how the alleged incident was discovered, but supervisors launched the inquiry after being alerted to it by corrections officers.

Read: Report: Orange County Corrections officers arrested after attacking ex-girlfriend

Watch raw footage of Shannon Butler's interview with the jail chief below:

Read: 2,600 prisoners vaccinated after cases of Hepatitis A reported in Orange County Jail

Quiñones said he will not sweep the incident under the rug and will act immediately if policies were violated or if a crime was committed.

"I will take appropriate action to make sure that staff are fully trained and they are doing what they are supposed to do to prevent this from happening," he said. "It is a very serious incident, and I take it very (seriously)," he said.

Read: Report shows inmate allegedly traded favors with officers inside Orange County Jail

Officials said the jail has surveillance cameras.

They said the investigation will still take some time to complete, because criminal and internal investigations comprise so many factors.

The Sheriff's Office said it will get involved in the investigation because jail officials are not allowed to complete investigations on their own.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.