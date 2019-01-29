0 Records: Mother of fatally beaten toddler says boyfriend didn't want to be part of boy's life

ORLANDO, Fla. - Channel 9 on Monday obtained recordings of a police interview with a man who said his ex-girlfriend told him of alleged abuse before her son's death.

Michael Chapman said he knew Victoria Toth and Jayce Martin were being abused, but he did nothing about it, because Toth told him she had left her boyfriend, Johnathan Pursglove, and was safe.

Pursglove remains jailed, six months after being accused of fatally beating Jayce.

Channel 9 learned Toth made a cry for help before Jayce's death.

Few knew of the history of alleged abuse against her and her son at their Bethune Drive home.

"She actually emailed me, because she didn't have my new phone number and told me that Jayce was getting hit and she was getting hit," Chapman said.

Chapman said Toth told him that Pursglove had a violent past and was fed up with having to parent Jayce.

"She was, like, 'He doesn't want to be a part of Jayce's life,'" Chapman said. "'He said he has one son, and that's all he wants to worry about.'"

Police said they believe Pursglove beat Jayce badly and that the child suffered for several days before dying.

Victoria Toth, Jayce's mom, and her boyfriend Johnathan Pursglove are both charged with manslaughter in Jayce's death. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/McgTKMjpyB — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) January 28, 2019

Investigators said Ayla Anes, Pursglove's sister and a registered nurse, visited the family during the final hours of Jayce's life.

They said she did not offer the family medical help or advice because her advice was not sought.

Chapman told investigators he thought Toth had removed herself from the situation.

"She's, like, 'I'll make you a promise. I'm done with him,'" he said. "She's, like, 'Just make me a promise that you'll leave it alone.' So that's what I did. I left it alone."

Pursglove and Toth are accused of playing different roles in Jayce's death but both face manslaughter charges.

