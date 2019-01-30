Records: Man killed by longtime friend had sex with his girlfriend

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released more details about the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man earlier this month.
Investigators said the shooting happened Jan. 7 at a home on Trevarthon Road near State Road 417.
Deputies said Kenneth Williams Jr., 20, shot Jarnell "Duke" Browdy.
A witness said Browdy antagonized Williams, whose girlfriend he had sex with, an arrest report said.
The witness said he had to pull Williams off of Browdy, but Williams broke free and shot Browdy, the report said.
Investigators said the witness told them it was not the first time he tried to stop Williams from killing someone.
Browdy's body was discovered near his car, which was playing music, deputies said.
Williams was booked into the Seminole County Jail on charges of second-degree murder 10 days after the shooting.
