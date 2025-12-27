Lake County man blamed for deadly crash, arrested for 4th DUI

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Groveland man was arrested Friday night after troopers said he caused a crash that killed two people.

Seenarine Hardeo, 50, faces two counts of DUI manslaughter. He was being held in jail on no bond.

Troopers said Hardeo was driving southbound on State Road 33 north of Swamp Drive when he veered into the northbound lane, crashing his Mini Cooper into a semi-truck.

That caused the semi to veer into the southbound lane, hitting a pickup truck driving behind Hardeo.

They said the driver and the passenger of the pickup, a 22-year-old Polk County man and an 18-year-old Tallahassee woman, both died at the scene.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Court records show Hardeo has been arrested for DUI three times before: twice in New York State from 2003 to 2004, and once in Lake County in 2007.

In his 2007 arrest, a Clermont Police officer wrote Hardeo blew a .218 and had two small children in the back seat. Records show he took a plea deal and was sentenced to less than one year in jail, DUI school and three years of probation that was terminated early. His deal also revoked his license for 10 years, though records show he had regained it by 2016.

Hardeo is due back in court for his arraignment on January 20.

