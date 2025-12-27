Canadian man found face down in Florida rip current

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A 44-year-old male from Quebec, Canada, was found floating face down in a rip current in Volusia County on Dec. 26 at 12:19 p.m.

Beach Safety Lifeguards state that the man was discovered 150 to 200 yards offshore. They provided lifesaving measures before handing over care to Ormond Beach Fire and eventually to Volusia County EMS.

Despite the lifeguards’ efforts, the man died soon after reaching the hospital.

Following this tragedy, Volusia County Beach Safety urges caution in the water, especially in areas with strong rip currents.

