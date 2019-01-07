Deputies: Man shot, killed outside east Orlando home near SR-417

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot and killed outside an east Orlando home Monday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies began investigating the shooting along the 9300 block of Trevarthon Road near State Road 417 shortly before 11 a.m., dispatch logs show.
The man, whom deputies did not identify, was in his 20s, deputies said.
Channel 9’s Cierra Putman is at the scene where deputies have cordoned off a block of Trevarthon Road while they investigate.
Orange County Fire Rescue sent an ambulance to the area shortly after deputies responded, dispatch logs show.
Fire Rescue officials have not said if anyone was transported from the scene.
The investigation is still active.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
1 man is dead after being shot @OrangeCoSheriff is trying to figure out what exactly happens. Neighbors heard shots between 10-11 this morning @WFTV pic.twitter.com/OR7P4CQTnE— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) January 7, 2019
Scene is still active at Trevarthon Rd. Neighbors report hearing shots. I’m heading to the staging area to get an update from the @OrangeCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/yq3TJ60ax4— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) January 7, 2019
