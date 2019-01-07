  • Deputies: Man shot, killed outside east Orlando home near SR-417

    By: Chip Skambis , Cierra Putman

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot and killed outside an east Orlando home Monday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

    Deputies began investigating the shooting along the 9300 block of Trevarthon Road near State Road 417 shortly before 11 a.m., dispatch logs show. 

    Related Headlines

    The man, whom deputies did not identify, was in his 20s, deputies said. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Channel 9’s Cierra Putman is at the scene where deputies have cordoned off a block of Trevarthon Road while they investigate. 

    Orange County Fire Rescue sent an ambulance to the area shortly after deputies responded, dispatch logs show. 

    Fire Rescue officials have not said if anyone was transported from the scene. 

    The investigation is still active. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates. 

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories