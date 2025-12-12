‘Y’all need faster cars!’ Kia driver taunted deputies after 112 mph chase, report says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies arrested a woman after she was clocked going more than 100 miles per hour – but not before she had a few words about their vehicles, a report said.

Deputies said Courtney Frazier was driving 112 miles per hour on SE 58th Avenue, which has a 50 mile per hour speed limit, on November 20th. They initiated a traffic stop, but they said Frazier kept going.

They said after some time, they lost sight of Frazier’s Kia K5 – but a radio call from dispatch let them know the “heavily damaged” car had been spotted at a bar near Silver Springs Shores just a few yards from where they lost sight of it, apparently having crashed into a steel storage container.

There, Frazier had a few choice words for the deputy who approached her.

“I was leaving y’all’s a**,” their report said she told them. “Y’all need faster cars.”

The deputies wrote that she also knew she was being chased because of her window tint.

Court records show Frazier was given a ticket for her alleged speeding and arrested on a felony charge for fleeing and eluding.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Christmas week.

©2025 Cox Media Group