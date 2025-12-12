Pedestrian killed after truck veers off SR-528 and strikes parked SUV

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred on State Road 528 near mile marker 53 on Friday.

According to FHP, the incident took place on the eastbound shoulder of State Road 528, west of State Road 401. The Hyundai Palisade was parked and unoccupied at the time of the crash. The person standing outside the vehicle was reaching inside when the RAM 1500 veered off the road and collided with both the vehicle and the individual.

The driver of the truck was not transported from the scene and remained on-site following the crash. Meanwhile, the person who was struck was transported to Cape Canaveral Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group