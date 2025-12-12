Man accused of stealing $400K from 100+ Seabreeze High students, captured after cross-country search

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of taking money from more than 100 Seabreeze High School students for a senior trip that never happened has been caught and arrested in California.

Volusia deputies flew out to question Rob Goodwin this morning.

Investigators have spent the past three months tracking him down literally from coast to coast.

Goodwin wasted no time leaving Massachusetts after he learned there was a warrant out for his arrest, which was in September. Goodwin owned and operated a travel agency called Stone and Compass in that area, which promised to take more than 100 students from Seabreeze High School on a trip to Italy and Greece.

Families sent his company thousands of dollars over the course of a year.

“When the story broke that there was a warrant out for his arrest, we got information that he fled, and he fled to California because that’s where his wife was from,” said Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Sheriff Chitwood said Goodwin was taken into custody on Thursday, and by morning, his detectives were on a flight to California.

They’ve requested a $4 million bond and for Goodwin to be brought back to Florida to face his charges.

“There is 104 victims from Seabreeze high school 104 to the tune of $400,000 dollars. Now he also has judgements against him from Flagler College and several other places across the United States,” said Chitwood

While some families have been refunded, Chitwood says dozens of others are still waiting.

“There’s been a lot of work that’s gone on since we found out this happened, and there’s still a lot of work going on behind the scenes. I’m not optimistic there will be 100 percent restitution, but you know, let’s see what happens,” said Chitwood.

Goodwin’s charges include money laundering and a scheme to defraud.

