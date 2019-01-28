Orange County corrections officer accused of openly masturbating in Mims Dollar General

MIMS, Fla. - An Orange County corrections officer has resigned after he was allegedly caught on tape openly masturbating in a Brevard County Dollar General while following a woman around, officials said.
William Keister, 55, is accused of masturbating openly in the Dollar General at 2545 U.S. 1 in Mims on Jan. 9, according to a sworn complaint.
The incident, which was caught on a surveillance camera, prompted the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office put out a bulletin with pictures from the video attempting to identify the culprit, the complaint states. One of Keister’s co-workers saw the bulletin and reported it.
Keister agreed to be interviewed by a BCSO detective last Wednesday. During that interview, he “admitted to exposing his genitals and following a female around the store because he thought she was attractive,” according to the complaint.
Keister also “admitted to masturbating for a brief period of time but stopped because he knew it was wrong,” the complaint states.
Keister resigned from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, an official said.
According to the complaint, Keister had worked as a corrections officer five days a week for the past six years.
Keister faces a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure, court records show.
His attorney filed a plea of not guilty to the charge, records show.
No record publicly exists to indicate whether Keister was ever booked in jail.
