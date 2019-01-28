  • Kayla the orca dies at SeaWorld

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fl. - Kayla, a 30-year-old female orca, has died Monday, according to a statement from SeaWorld. 

    A representative said in the statement that Kayla was showing signs of discomfort on January 26 that worsened through Sunday, January 27. 

    Related Headlines

    Although her veterinarians provided her with care and treatment, she was not able to recover. 

    A cause of death will not be determined until a post-mortem examination is completed. 

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories