Kayla the orca dies at SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fl. - Kayla, a 30-year-old female orca, has died Monday, according to a statement from SeaWorld.
A representative said in the statement that Kayla was showing signs of discomfort on January 26 that worsened through Sunday, January 27.
Although her veterinarians provided her with care and treatment, she was not able to recover.
A cause of death will not be determined until a post-mortem examination is completed.
