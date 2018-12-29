0 Report shows inmate allegedly traded favors with officers inside Orange County Jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators are looking into allegations that five correctional officers traded favors with an inmate inside the Orange County Jail.

The investigation began after other inmates started complaining. The five officers accused of being involved with the inmate no longer work at the jail.

An internal affairs report shows Robert Potchem may have been getting special treatment.

Investigators said Potchem was able to hang out in the officers' station all day, eat fast food and skip church.

The report says the officers and inmate used code words, different names and password-protected emails to avoid getting caught.

The investigation revealed five corrections officers — Lisa Rembert, Shawn Kelly, Bobby McDonald, Joseph Rice and Juan Perez — traded favors with the inmate.

The report says Potchen's closest relationship was with Rembert. It says between April and October, Potchen called Rembert nearly 600 times.

At one point, the report said he offered to send Rembert $300,000 and told her to go buy herself a new truck.

The report also said she gained power of attorney over Potchen and wanted him to sign over his home.

Money or property were never transferred, documents show.

Inmates testified the officers gave Potchen Chinese food, let him smoke an e-cigarette and printed documents for him.

Surveillance video showed Potchen being allowed into the officers' station for several hours a day, even at night.

In return, Potchen did Perez's taxes, with a return of thousands of dollars.

He also helped Kelly get rid of student loan debt and gave McDonald legal advice, documents show.

All five officers either resigned or retired before or during the investigation, the report shows.

Potchen was moved from the Christian program in general population to segregation, where he's now in an isolated cell for 23 hours a day.

