  • FDOT: I-4 bridge with cracked pier ‘structurally sound,' to open Jan. 7

    By: Sarah Wilson , Racquel Asa

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - After cracks on a pier that supports it delayed its opening for months, a new Interstate 4 bridge over Colonial Drive and Garland Avenue will open to traffic on Jan. 7, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

    Workers started removing temporary support structures under the new bridge on Friday to prepare to open the bridge to traffic.

    Related Headlines

    Back in April, WFTV’s radio partner News 96.5 WDBO was first to report cracks in the pier supporting the bridge. The bridge is part of the I-4 Ultimate project and is designed to give drivers better access to I-4 eastbound.

    WATCH: Cracks on I-4 bridge in downtown Orlando

    The bridge was supposed to open earlier this year but was delayed after reports showed 17 cracks on the pier, Eyewitness News discovered.

    "We believe that we found through our testing that the bridge is structurally sound and right now we are just working on serviceability repairs," said Mike Shannon, the District 5 Florida Department of Transportation secretary, in November. 

    FDOT officials said Friday they were still working with the contractor on what repairs will be made to the pier.

    READ: FDOT says new bridge with cracked pier can finally open to traffic

     

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories