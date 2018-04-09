Watch: Cracks on I-4 bridge in downtown Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - There are visible cracks on the new Interstate 4 bridge pier in downtown Orlando.
The cracks were first discovered by our radio partners at WDBO.
Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation said they are aware of the issue on Garland Avenue near Interstate 4.
Photos: Cracks on I-4 bridge in downtown Orlando
The bridge is not open, but cars can drive underneath.
Officials with FDOT said a contractor is working with the department to find a solution to fix the problem.
FDOT officials said the cracks should not impact any future development when it comes to the I-4 Ultimate project.
