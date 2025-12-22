SeaWorld Orlando’s beloved Orca Katina dies at 50 after health decline

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando announced on Sunday that Katina, one of its oldest resident killer whales, has died at the age of 50 following a significant decline in her health.

The park stated that Katina’s condition had worsened in recent weeks as she entered what it described as her geriatric years. Animal care and veterinary teams monitored her around the clock, shifting focus to her comfort as her health deteriorated. She passed away on December 20, surrounded by staff who had cared for her for nearly four decades.

Katina was known among visitors for distinctive behaviors, including sticking out her tongue and performing high-speed swims that generated large waves in her habitat.

Over the years, she gave birth to seven calves and became a central figure in the park’s orca exhibits, drawing millions of guests.

“For many wonderful years, Katina awed and inspired millions of our guests to appreciate and learn more about this amazing species,” SeaWorld said in its statement.

SeaWorld ended its orca breeding program in 2016 and phased out theatrical shows, emphasizing conservation and natural behaviors in its current presentations.

