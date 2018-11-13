0 FDOT says new bridge with cracked pier can finally open to traffic

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Nine months after it was first supposed to open, a brand-new but never-used bridge that carries I-4 over Colonial Drive could finally open to drivers by the end of the year.

The bridge was supposed to open in February, until Channel 9's news partner News 96.5 reported cracks in one of the piers.

Since then, the bridge has sat unused.

On Tuesday, Channel 9 traffic anchor Racquel Asa was the only reporter to ask the head of FDOT what kind of repairs are needed to fix these cracks.

“We believe that we found through our testing that the bridge is structurally sound,” said FDOT District 5 secretary Mike Shannon.

On Monday, WFTV obtained a letter from the contractor to FDOT revealing it saw “no design reason that the bridge should remain closed to traffic.” Now the state agrees.

“We’re working with the contractor right now to determine an opening date and as soon as we get that data together we will be willing to share it,” Shannon said.

But the delayed opening will be before repairs are made. FDOT would not say what those repairs will be because planners are still working out specifics with the contractor.

Shannon insisted the bridge is safe.

“Right now, we are just working on serviceability repairs,” Shannon said.

Pre-opening tests will include running fully loaded dump trucks over the bridge, which crews did back in September. Those tests showed there is no need to tear down the bridge to replace the pier, Shannon said.

Shannon said the debate is not over the bridge’s structural stability, but rather its sustainability years down the road.

“We are looking for a 75-year life span for this bridge and we want to make sure the state gets what it’s paying for,” Shannon said.

Once the state and contractor identify a way to fix the pier, expect closures on Colonial Drive.

