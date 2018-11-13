Flatbed truck on its side blocks all lanes of I-4 westbound

ORLANDO, Fla. - A flatbed truck turned on its side is blocking all lanes of westbound Interstate 4 at Orange Blossom Trail Tuesday morning.
The load of materials that the truck was carrying spilled across the highway.
The crash happened around 6 a.m.
The Orlando Police Department said it also shut down the Interstate 4 entrance ramps from State Road 408 to limit the amount of traffic flowing on to I-4 westbound.
AVOID I-4: this is why it will take a while to clean up. Not only did the flatbed truck overturn, but what it was carrying is also all over I-4 Westbound near Orange Blossom Trl. #I4Shutdown pic.twitter.com/c3ketVXcdu— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) November 13, 2018
BREAKING #I4: crash I-4 Westbound near Orange Blossom trail. AVOID!! This will take a while to clean up. pic.twitter.com/lsb6HQXz5e— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) November 13, 2018
What you will need if you're driving on I-4 Westbound this morning: @RAsaWFTV @WFTV pic.twitter.com/0BCmzZVyJQ— Jamie Holmes (@JHolmesWFTV) November 13, 2018
