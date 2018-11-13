  • Flatbed truck on its side blocks all lanes of I-4 westbound

    By: Sarah Wilson , Racquel Asa

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A flatbed truck turned on its side is blocking all lanes of westbound Interstate 4 at Orange Blossom Trail Tuesday morning.

    The load of materials that the truck was carrying spilled across the highway.

    The crash happened around 6 a.m.

    The Orlando Police Department said it also shut down the Interstate 4 entrance ramps from State Road 408 to limit the amount of traffic flowing on to I-4 westbound.

